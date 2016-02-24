Arrest made in Vista Pop Warner theft

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former treasurer for Vista Pop Warner Football and Cheer was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 from the organization's accounts.

Rachel Owens, 41, was taken into custody at her current workplace on suspicion of several counts of identity theft and grand theft, according to sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam.

"To think that someone who is a trusted member of our board would go and do that when everyone around her is doing everything they can for the kids, it just floored me. I couldn't understand," said Dj McGraw, a Pop Warner volunteer.

Owens was the treasurer for Vista Pop Warner Football and Cheer from October 2013 to November of last year, Rylaarsdam said. Around the time she left, the sheriff's department's Cyber Financial Crimes Unit began investigating a report of possible embezzlement of funds from the organization, he said. `

"Detectives determined there was probable cause to believe Owens was responsible for the theft of over $100,000 from the accounts she managed," Rylaarsdam said, and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Owens was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, with bail set at $300,000, Rylaarsdam said.

"Usually once the money is gone, it is gone. We are keeping our fingers crossed that we are actually able to recover some of the funds for Vista Pop Warner," said Lt. Rylaarsdam.

Owens is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

The attorney for Vista Pop Warner said following the investigation into Rachel Owens, changes in the organization's by-laws have been adopted providing greater transparency and better oversight of its funds.