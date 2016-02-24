Trainer questions deadly shooting of dog by SDPD

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three dogs have been injured or killed in police shootings this year, raising questions about how police are trained to deal with dogs while on duty.

Robbie Benson, President of San Diego AWOL and Dog Encounter Task Force Division, trains all law enforcement in San Diego County on how to handle dogs without use of lethal force and she says that the recent shootings involving dogs could have been avoided.

