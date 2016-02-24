Trainer questions deadly shooting of dog by SDPD - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trainer questions deadly shooting of dog by SDPD

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three dogs have been injured or killed in police shootings this year, raising questions about how police are trained to deal with dogs while on duty. 

RELATED: Dog fatally shot during stolen car investigation

Robbie Benson, President of San Diego AWOL and Dog Encounter Task Force Division, trains all law enforcement in San Diego County on how to handle dogs without use of lethal force and she says that the recent shootings involving dogs could have been avoided. 

RELATED: DA investigator shoots dog, ricochet hits partner

CBS News 8's Gene Kang has the details in this video. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.