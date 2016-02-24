Mission Beach boardwalk taking a step back in time - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mission Beach boardwalk taking a step back in time

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mission Beach is getting a makeover and it's new look will take visitors back in time. 

The project will re-construct the boardwalk to resemble how it looked when it was first built in the 1920's. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mission Beach with the details in this video. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.