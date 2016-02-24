Dozens of dogs saved from becoming dinner in South Korea

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The majority of more than 50 canines recently rescued by Humane Society International from a Korean dog meat farm wound up in San Diego, or will arrive soon, the San Diego chapter announced Wednesday.



So far, 21 dogs and puppies have arrived at the local facility and been examined by veterinarians. Nine more are expected.

Meet Minsu! One of 30 dogs rescued from South Korea. He will b up for a adoption at @sdhumane soon! @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/a6HvLs4V1s — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 24, 2016

The canines will spend two weeks undergoing treatment for any veterinary problems, acclimate to their new environment and begin a behavior modification regimen to help socialize the fearful and shy dogs.

The tosas, golden retrievers and huskies are under 2 years old – with some under six months old.



“Helping to end the horrors of the dog meat trade is a critical mission for us,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “We have pledged to keep San Diego at zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals -- and we will keep that promise -- but that doesn't mean we will ever turn our backs on other animals in need.”

The Humane Society said the dogs have lived in filthy, cramped cages their entire lives and were given little food or veterinary care. Many suffer

from disease and malnutrition, and most were subjected to daily cruelty.

This is the second group of dogs the San Diego Humane Society has received from Korea. The first batch arrived last September.