Multiple injuries in fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-15

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Four people were transported to local hospitals after suffering injuries in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Miramar.

At least four vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction collision which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near Miramar Way. CHP issued a Sig Alert as emergency personnel worked to evacuate patients and clear the scene.

According to witness Scott Kamali, a van was stopped in the middle of the freeway when a pickup truck slammed into the back of it, causing it to burst into flames. Kamali attempted to veer his RV around the crash, but was unable to avoid it.

“It was flowing traffic and that thing was stopped in the middle of the freeway. It got hit by that truck hard. Truck slammed it. I tried to veer off. I got hit,” said Kamali.

Kamali says he and several other crash victims ran away from the van after it burst into flames, fearing that it would explode.

“I heard the passenger pulled the driver out before the van became fully engulfed,” said Kamali.

The driver and the passenger of the van suffered burn injuries and were transported to UCSD. Two other crash victims were also transported to area hospitals.

There is no word on why the van was stopped on the freeway. The condition of the crash victims who were hospitalized is unknown.

Lanes have since been reopened by CHP and traffic is flowing normally.