Princess: Just arrived after nursing her puppies

Breed: Chihuahua Mix
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years old
ID #: 199235
Adoption Fee: $95

How I arrived: I was transferred in from another shelter with my puppies. Recently I lived with a foster family while nursing my puppies.

At SDHS: I have been micro-chipped and received my vaccinations. I'm now ready for my new home. 

Why I am the one for you: I'm happy-go-lucky, carefree, engaging, adaptive and cheerful! I am very sweet and friendly and love meeting new people. I may be just a little shy at first, but you'll find I warm up quickly! I love to be pet, before you know it I will be sitting in your lap! I'm very cute and lovable and can't wait to go home with my new family.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

