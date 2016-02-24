10-year-old girl struck on Tierrasanta sidewalk dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of two young girls run down by an alleged hit-and-run driver on a sidewalk in the Tierrasanta neighborhood last weekend has died, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported Thursday.

Raquel LeeAnn Rosete, 10, went into cardiac arrest and suffered a traumatic brain injury when she and a 12-year-old companion were struck by 2006 Toyota Corolla, allegedly driven by 30-year-old Julianne Little, on Santo Road near Shields Street Saturday evening. Raquel was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where she was placed on life support and declared brain-dead.

The medical examiner's office listed her time of death as shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Driver accused of hitting two girls arrested for DUI

Little pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run with injury in connection with the crash that killed Raquel

and left her friend with a concussion and a broken ankle. She was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Marissa Bejarano told Judge Jay Bloom that Little drove through the bicycle lane and onto the sidewalk, hitting the girls.

Raquel landed on the hood of the car and was carried for 60 feet before being thrown into a bush.

Little drove home, but later returned to the crash site. Bejarano said Little told police officers that she knew she hit two people.

Defense attorney Anthony Solare said his client was truly devastated and hadn't been getting much sleep in the days leading up to the accident.

Little faces 11 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged, the prosecutor said.