Girl Scout cookies vary from place to place

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Girl Scout cookies are sold all across the country, and while they may seem the same, you may want to take a closer look, or taste.

It turns out, there are some differences, depending on where you live.

Most people have a favorite type of Girl Scout cookie, but perhaps their favorite is not available here in San Diego.

Solana Beach fourth-grader Zoey Ronco, who has sold more than 2,000 cookies this year alone, said she frequently gets requests for cookies she does not have.

"Some people ask, 'where are the Caramel deLites?' I'll say, we don't have them, but we do have Samoas," said Zoey.

The reason is there are two different bakeries. San Diego Girl Scouts sell cookies from Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville, Kentucky.

San Diego Girl Scouts do not have access to cookies made by ABC Bakers in Richmond, Virginia.

The only cookies that share the same name are the Thin-Mints, but each has a different look, and even taste.

Girl Scouts San Diego said each council chooses its baker.

If you live in a region that does not have your favorite Girl Scout cookies, you can order online and have them delivered to your door. The catch is you have to order from a Girl Scout in that council.