Huge bluff collapse poses danger in Sunset Cliffs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Huge bluff collapse poses danger in Sunset Cliffs

Posted: Updated:
2013 photo from Sunset Cliffs. Photo courtesy: Michael T. - @sdmike1975 2013 photo from Sunset Cliffs. Photo courtesy: Michael T. - @sdmike1975

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A section of a Point Loma-area sea bluff that had been cordoned off for weeks due to dangerous instability collapsed late Wednesday afternoon.

The ocean-front sandstone ledge in the 1300 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Adair Street, gave way about 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. There were no reports of injuries.

A municipal geologist had deemed the scenic site, which is near a public parking lot, unsafe about a month ago, and the city fenced it off, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

Swanson described the stretch of failed bluff as "large.'' An estimate of the amount of earth that sloughed off onto the beach below is currently unknown. 
 


 


 

