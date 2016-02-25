San Diego St. beats Wyoming, claims MW regular-season crown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego St. beats Wyoming, claims MW regular-season crown

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Trey Kell scored 24, including four 3-pointers, and Winston Shepard had 14 points Wednesday night to help San Diego State beat Wyoming 73-61 and win its third outright Mountain West regular-season crown.

Jeremy Hemsley added 13 points for San Diego State, which has won 10 conference championships in all - six regular season and four tournament.

The Atzecs (21-7, 14-1) shot just 42 percent from the field, but made 9 of 21 from 3-point range and converted 12 Wyoming turnovers into 20 points.

A 3 by Josh Adams pulled the Cowboys (13-16, 6-10) within five with 6:23 to play, but Shepard scored six during a 14-5 run that made it 70-56 with 1:48 left.

Adams hit 5 of 9 from behind the arc and led Wyoming with 27 points.

Shepard and Skylar Spencer are now tied with former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette for most Mountain West victories in league history with 53.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

