Train collides into abandoned BMW, driver missing

DEL MAR (CNS) - A freight train struck an abandoned BMW on the railroad tracks in Del Mar, authorities said Thursday.

The car was apparently driven onto the tracks near the intersection of Coast Boulevard and 15th Street and either broke down or was intentionally

stopped there sometime before the crash around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The operator of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train saw the car, but couldn't stop in time.

No one was injured, and the person who drove the car onto the railroad tracks was not immediately located, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.