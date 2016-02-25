Explore indoor skydiving wind tunnel

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's only skydiving facility is now open and it's one of only fifteen iFly facilities in the country.

The folks at iFly say anyone is welcome to come and enjoy a ride in the wind tunnel, which replicates the sensation of skydiving without having to jump out of an airplane. The facility has been used for military training and science experiments to educate kids.

iFly is located in Mission Valley and it features the newest and safest indoor skydiving wind tunnel to date featuring the latest technology and skilled instructors to help people fly on a smooth cushion of air.

iFly is the world leader in indoor skydiving and has safely flown 7 million million people. iFly San Diego is family-friendly where anyone between the ages of 3 to 103 can learn to safely fly.

iFLY San Diego will have its public grand opening party on Friday, March 4 from 6-8 p.m. with food trucks, music, flight demos, a photo booth, first-time flyers and much more.

Click here for more information about iFly San Diego.