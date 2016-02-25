Donald Trump could be called to testify in class-action lawsuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Donald Trump could be called to testify in class-action lawsuit in San Diego

In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Nashville, Tenn. In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Nashville, Tenn.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is on the witness list in a class-action lawsuit set for trial in San Diego federal court, alleging fraud by his now-closed Trump University.

According to pretrial documents reviewed by City News Service, Trump is listed as one of 23 potential witnesses for the plaintiffs.

Two different lawsuits filed in 2010 allege Trump University engaged in deceptive practices and scammed thousands of students hoping to make it rich in real estate.

One suit is a nationwide class-action and the other -- the one in which Trump may testify -- is a class-action case in Florida, New York and California.

If Trump were to take the witness stand, it would be in May, just as voters cast ballots in Nebraska, West Virginia, Oregon and Washington state. Trump's attorneys have contended the lawsuits are politically motivated.

