Take along your dog even if you're two wheeling it

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you like to take your dog everywhere and your dog loves to follow, there's a new product on the market that caters to those who ride motorcycles and bikes.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely has the details about the new invention Pet on Wheels in this video.

For the dog who follows you everywhere! Pet On Wheels arrives in America. Story at 5:00 @CBS8 @CrowdfundMAFIA pic.twitter.com/Fb9YNmHeQz — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) February 25, 2016