Pacific Beach thieves caught on camera

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) – Surveillance video was released Thursday of a brazen theft in Pacific Beach, and residents are asking for help to catch those responsible.

The video footage shows two men stealing from a construction site in broad daylight.

The homeowner said the thieves walked in from an alley, unscrewed the gate and walked right in while she and her four-year-old son were sleeping.

The men stole bins of construction equipment and may have gotten away, but their faces were caught on camera.

“I feel violated. I was asleep in my house with my four-year-old son when they came into my yard,” said Elizabeth Agia.

On Thursday morning, a half-an-hour before crews show up to the construction site, a man in black shorts and shirt, black beanie cap and grey sweatshirt with plaid lining appears on the surveillance camera.

The man walked into a backyard, nonchalantly and scoped out the Pacific Beach home renovation site.

“One guy came in, looked around the corner, made sure no one was around and grabbed the box and took off,” said Jim Jarcki, superintendent of Price Builders.

One of the suspects was wearing gloves, glasses, a grey shirt with a design on the back and an orange patch on the left sleeve.

“They missed us by 15-minutes. They were lucky or we were lucky, I don’t know which,” said Jarcki.

About $500 to $600 worth of construction equipment was taken, but not without leaving evidence behind.

“We set up a little nest camera in our garage so we could watch the progress of our house and time lapses,” said Agia.

The construction crew said they were out front getting ready to get work when the thieves hit.

The homeowners said they filed a police report Thursday morning and shared the video with officers.

“You better keep an eye out because we have your face on camera," said Agia.

Police told the homeowners the thieves are common on construction sites, but not around the area of Pacific Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.