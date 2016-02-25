Wild parrots shot with pellet gun in Ocean Beach, Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the past week, several wild parrots were shot with pellets in San Diego, causing concern for local animal advocates.

SoCal Parrot says that in the past week, three parrots have been shot by pellets, including two in Ocean Beach and one in Point Loma.

"Lately, unfortunately, we've been experiencing an influx of human crime against birds," said Amanda Plante of SoCal Parrot.

The parrots have been transported to SoCal Parrots' Jamul rescue center where workers say the outcome for the injured birds has been heartbreaking.

"Most of them are rendered flightless or near lifeless and they die a slow painful death," said Plante.

What the experts can't figure out is who would want to harm these birds. According to advocates, the most recent shootings appear to be part of a trend that began earlier this year when another parrot was shot in Imperial Beach.

"It's tough to see, especially if it's only in the beginning of a new year. Bird after bird after bird in our care," said Plante.

SoCal Parrot is asking for the public to keep their eyes open and to file reports with the police if they see people shooting birds. Those responsible could face felony animal abuse charges.

"We just want the community to be aware to band together and report this kind of crime when it's seen, when it's observed," said Plante.