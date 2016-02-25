Cat survives harrowing ride under car's bumper

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A cat likely used up one of its nine lives after going on a harrowing ride under the bumper of a car.

A woman drove from Santee to Grantville Wednesday morning before being flagged down in a parking lot by bystanders who spotted the cat stuck under her car's bumper.

An animal control officer was called and it took about 15 minutes to rescue the animal.

The cat was traumatized and suffered a bloody paw and is now recovering.

"Basically this cat's face was an inch or two off the pavement for the entire car ride as far as we can tell," Dan Desousa

The cat is microchipped and the owner is expected to pick it up Saturday.

Animal control officers say it's a good idea to tap on your hood in case a cat has decided to make itself at home inside your vehicle.