Spanos meets with "Save Our Bolts" and civic groups

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Charger fans trying to “save our bolts” are optimistic about a game plan moving forward after a meeting face-to-face with Dean Spanos.

The group “Save Our Bolts” had their questions answered Thursday night, regarding the Chargers’ efforts for a downtown stadium.

The meeting was made up by 15 people from “Save Our Bolts”, “San Diego Stadium Coalition”, “Bolt Pride” and “Chargers Backers.”

While some in the group went in skeptical, one left on board with the Chargers' plan to move downtown.

It’s a support the Chargers will need moving forward with their plan.

Thursday’s meeting was the first ever with the Chargers owner, Dean Spanos and his son who runs the team’s business, AG Spanos. Also in attendance was Fred Mass who has taken charge of the stadiums initiative.

Mark Fabiani was also present and he explained how they could solve the Convention Center expansion and new stadium issues by using money generated from tourism to build a complex downtown.

“If the Chargers had presented a deal to us that I didn’t think made sense, I would say it. The reality is that I believe in what they are saying. They are trying to think about San Diego in the long run,” said David Agranoff, with “Save Our Bolts.”

According to one of San Diego Mayor’s advisers, a new stadium in Mission Valley is cheaper, would not cost taxpayers new money and it could be built quicker.

“Is your fallback plan to get a stadium done in San Diego, or to rehab your reputation with fans in San Diego on your way out of town,” asked Tony Manolatos, the mayor’s stadium advisor.

The team says Qualcomm can be used by San Diego State University and UC San Diego.

Comic-Con has said it doesn't support the downtown complex plan, rather a Bayfront Convention Center expansion.

The Chargers plan to have citizens’ initiative developed in one month.

During the one-on-one meeting with Spanos, the civic groups also got to meet quarterback Phillip Rivers.

Rivers said he appreciates what they are doing and supports the plan to stay in San Diego.

The NFL has given the Chargers until next January to decide whether to stay in San Diego or share a stadium with the LA Rams in Inglewood.