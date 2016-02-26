Mourning the loss of Raquel Rosete

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It was with heavy hearts that the community of Tierrasanta came together Thursday night for a little girl who left a gaping hole in their hearts.

Hundreds of family, friends and community members gathered for a vigil in honor of 10-year-old Raquel Rosete.

"My sister taught me a lot. I don't have a lot of friends, but my sister has a bunch of friends because she's a forgiver and she cares about everyone," said Jessica Rosette, Raquel's sister.

Raquel LeeAnn Rosete, 10, was one of two young girls run down by an alleged hit-and-run driver on a sidewalk in the Tierrasanta neighborhood last weekend.

Rosete went into cardiac arrest and suffered a traumatic brain injury when she and a 12-year-old companion were struck by 2006 Toyota Corolla, allegedly driven by 30-year-old Julianne Little, on Santo Road near Shields Street Saturday evening.

Raquel was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where she was placed on life support and declared brain-dead.

The medical examiner's office listed her time of brain-death as shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"There is no excuse for what this person has done to my family. We have to live with this for the rest of our lives," said Liz Alforque Adkins, Raquel's aunt.

Little pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run with injury in connection with the crash that killed Raquel and left her friend with a concussion and a broken ankle. She was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Raquel may have only been 10-years-old, but the lives she touched were many.