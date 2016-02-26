Woman lying in street hit by car

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8/CNS) - Two more people were hit by cars Friday morning.

A 36-year-old man was struck and severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oceanside near the entrance to Camp Pendleton.

The pedestrian suffered severe, but non-life-threatening, head injuries in the crash at the corner of San Rafael and Sunset Drives around 3:40 a.m.,

Oceanside police Lt. Adam Knowland said. He was airlifted to a hospital.

Knowland said that based on debris and other evidence left at the scene, officers believe the car that struck the victim was a black Audi A4 sedan.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.

In a second incident, a woman was hit around 10 p.m. at the El Cajon trolley stop on Marshall.

Police say she was already lying in the street, when a driver ran her over. She was dragged 25 feet, and suffered serious injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police aren't sure why that woman was in the road.