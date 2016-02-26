Fitness Friday: Tough training for circus acts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fitness Friday: Tough training for circus acts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Are you ready for death-defying stunts with acrobats flipping through the air?

Circus Vargas is in San Diego!

There are no animals in this circus and the performers rely heavily on their workout routines to stay in shape to keep you entertained.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from mission bay as the entertainers get ready to perform.  

