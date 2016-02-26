San Diego gas prices on the rise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego gas prices on the rise

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.9 cents Saturday to $2.417, the second
consecutive increase after it dropped 49 times in 50 days.

The average price rose 3.8 cents on Friday, the largest daily increase since July 15, and is four-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, according
to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

However, it is 35.1 cents less than a month ago and 90.9 cents lower than this time last year thanks to dropping 72.3 cents during the stretch of 49
decreases in 50 days.

The increases at the pump follow Wednesday's 51-cent per gallon increase to the Los Angeles wholesale price which was mainly the result of ``futures
investments for March gasoline'' and problems by refineries in producing the summer blend of gasoline, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of
Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Regulations require most Southern California gas stations to switch to selling summer blend fuel by April 1. The summer blend gasoline reduces air
pollution in warmer temperatures and is more expensive to produce.

