Rock throwing rampage in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was arrested Friday for allegedly hurling a rock at a church and a school bus in Ocean Beach, breaking windows but causing no injuries.

According to witnesses, the transient who has been identified only as Andrew, not only broke three stain glass windows at the Episcopal Church Center and attacked a school bus but also threatened nearby residents.

Callers reported the outburst of malicious property damage around the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived to find three broken windows at Sacred Heart Church and a shattered windshield on the school vehicle, SDPD spokesman Travis Easter said.

The patrol personnel arrested the suspect -- possibly believed to be a transient -- near the scene.

It was unclear what prompted the vandalism.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody with rocks in hands. The suspect told CBS News 8, "it seemed like a good idea" to throw rocks.

The suspect said "it was fun," to throw rocks at the bus and church.

He is now facing felony chargers, including vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.