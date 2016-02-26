State Dept. releases another 1,500 pages of Clinton emails

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has released another batch of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails from her private server, including 88 documents that were upgraded to the lowest classification level.

The department on Friday posted 1,589 pages of Clinton's emails on its website, bringing to 48,535 the number of pages released as part of its ongoing release of the former secretary's correspondence. The last batch of the roughly 55,000 work-related emails Clinton turned over to the department is scheduled to be released on Monday in accordance with a court order.

In the latest release, portions of 88 documents were deemed to be classified at the "confidential" level, the lowest classification category. The department said none of those emails was marked classified at the time they were sent.