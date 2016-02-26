Grand opening for Pacific Trails Middle School

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A celebration took place Friday to commemorate the official grand opening of Pacific Trails Middle School in the Carmel Valley area.

The school opened in August but complete construction wrapped up in the past couple of weeks.

The more than 74,000 square-foot middle school was designed for seventh and eighth grade students.

The school includes a two-story 22-classroom building, an administration building, a gymnasium and a library and media arts building.

"We have many electives for our kids. Everything from music to STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math -- and just lots of choices here for our students and we're continuing to grow,” said Mary Anne Nuskin, the school's principal.

A representative from Balfour Beatty Construction presented the school’s Parent-Teacher Student Association with a $5,000 check.