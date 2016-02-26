High speed chase ends with suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who fled a traffic stop in the Escondido area late Friday afternoon led a high-speed freeway chase that reached the Miramar area before officers were able to force him to halt and arrest him.

The pursuit began shortly before 5:30 p.m., when a California Highway Patrol officer tried to pull over the driver of a silver 2001 Ford Mustang for speeding on Interstate 15, near Old Highway 395, Robert Catano of the CHP said.

Refusing to yield, the motorist continued to the south at up to 110 mph, weaving back and forth across the freeway while heading into San Diego, Catano said.

Just north of state Route 52, the pursuing officers used their vehicles to ``box in'' the Mustang and force it to a stop on the left-hand shoulder about 5:45 p.m., then took the 54-year-old driver into custody following a struggle, Catano said.

The motorist's name was not immediately available.