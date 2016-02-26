Man attempts to rob bank in Encinitas

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A slim middle-aged man robbed a North County bank Friday, authorities reported.

The bandit -- who appeared to be 40 to 60 years old -- handed a demand note to a teller at the US Bank office in the 7700 block of El Camino Real in Carlsbad shortly before noon, according to police. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bandit was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-7-inch white man. He was wearing a plaid flannel shirt, a baseball cap and black-rimmed glasses, Sgt. Travis Lambert said.

Investigators believe the same person may have made a failed attempt to rob a Bank of America branch in Encinitas about 90 minutes earlier.

In that case, the perpetrator fled empty-handed after a teller had difficulty understanding his verbal demands for money, according to the FBI.