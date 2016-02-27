Donut shop clerk robbed at gunpoint in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed robber Saturday took an unknown amount of cash from a donut shop in the Linda Vista community of San Diego.

The suspect entered the Yum Yum Donut Shop, 6925 Linda Vista Road, at 4:45 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, said San Diego police officer Frank Cali.

The suspect took the cash register and fled on foot behind the store, Cali said.

The suspect was described as 25-year-old Latino man who was wearing a blue jacket with stripes, a blue bandana and jeans, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.