Camp Pendleton Marine dies in I-5 crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A collision that killed a Camp Pendleton Marine south of a vehicle inspection site on Interstate 5 remains under investigation, a California Highway Patrol officer said Saturday.

The man was killed Friday night after his truck hit a big rig, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said

The 22-year-old Marine's identity has not been released, Bettencourt said, adding that the Marine listed a home address in Kayenta, Arizona.

He said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

At 8:05 p.m. Friday, the man was driving his 2006 Chevy Silverado truck northbound at an undetermined speed when he failed to notice that an International Big Rig driven by a 57-year-old man from Commerce was slowing to enter the inspection site, Bettencourt said.

The Marine's vehicle crashed into the back of the rig and then was trapped underneath it, Bettencourt said, adding the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured, Bettencourt said.