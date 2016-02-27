Rolando residents warn neighbors about burglaries

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rolando residents warn their neighbors about nearly a dozen burglaries in their area over the past month and a half.

They say the bold thieves strike in broad daylight and they are quick.

CBS News 8 spoke with a few of the victims in the neighborhood. Lynette Murasky said her husband was only gone for a few hours, when he came home, he found a mess.

"The back door was all smashed in from the window," Murasky said.

Their Rolando home had been broken into. Watches, electronics, and her son's Xbox that he just got for Christmas was gone.

"I rushed home and waited for the policeman to arrive and I did go around to some of the neighbors and left notes notifying them we were broken into," she said. "Whoever reached in to unlock the door cut themselves, so there was a blood trail all through the house."

Sue Watson, who lives two homes down, says there's been 11 daytime burglaries in the last 45 days.

"We've asked SDPD for more patrols, but we haven't really seen any yet. We just had an alarm system installed I didn't think I was going to need to and it's just a matter of getting the word out so our neighbors feel safer." Watson said.

In a statement, San Diego police said, in part:

"We will continue to use all available resources, focusing on these crimes and all nefarious behavior that contributes to these crimes and other crimes."

"It's kind of disturbing, someone breaking into your place and going through your things," Murasky said.

Both Lynette and Sue have since bought security systems, but that hasn't brought them a full sense of security.

"A little disconcerting, I mean I'm going to do everything I can to protect my family, obviously, and hopefully try and help my neighbors as well." Watson said.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.