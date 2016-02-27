2nd former Mexican president unloads on Donald Trump

FILE - In this April 9, 2015, file photo, Mexico's former President Felipe Calderon speaks at a joint press conference one day before the Summit of the Americas in Panama City.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon has joined his predecessor in office in unloading on Donald Trump, calling the Republican front-runner's campaign racist and saying his discourse on immigration is fueling anti-American sentiment around the world.

Calderon, a conservative who was president of Mexico from 2006 to 2012, even says he thought Trump was trying to exploit the same social feelings and resentments as did Adolf Hitler. He made his comments Saturday in Mexico City.

Calderon's comments parallel those made earlier by former President Vicente Fox, who preceded Calderon in office and also belonged to the PAN party.

In interviews with Univision and Mexican media, Fox called Trump "crazy," a "false prophet" and an embarrassment to his party.

Trump said Fox ought to be "ashamed of himself" for his vulgarity,





