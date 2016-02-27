3 people detained in connection with a homicide - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3 people detained in connection with a homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Deputies have detained three people in connection with a homicide Saturday in eastern San Diego County, a sheriff's lieutenant said.

Deputies were called to the town of Boulevard at 11:28 a.m., where a stabbing occurred at Tusil and Crestwood Roads.

No further information on those detained was available, according to Lt. Russell Shimmin.

