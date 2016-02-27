Local non-profit offering reward in wild parrot shootings - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local non-profit offering reward in wild parrot shootings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local non-profit is collecting money for a reward, after a fourth wild parrot was shot to death by a pellet gun this week.

"So-Cal Parrot" is looking for information leading to an arrest in a string of wild parrot shootings.

On Friday, Ocean Beach residents spotted another parrot killed in the same area where two others were found on Monday.

