Local non-profit offering reward in wild parrot shootings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local non-profit is collecting money for a reward, after a fourth wild parrot was shot to death by a pellet gun this week.

"So-Cal Parrot" is looking for information leading to an arrest in a string of wild parrot shootings.

On Friday, Ocean Beach residents spotted another parrot killed in the same area where two others were found on Monday.

RELATED: Who's shooting the wild parrots in East County?

If you'd like to donate to the reward fund, click here.