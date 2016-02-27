Local community highlights Black History Month - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local community highlights Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens gathered in the Broadway Heights community Saturday afternoon for a special program celebrating Black History Month.

The event featured local singers and speakers, including city council members encouraging voter registration.

CBS News 8's Heather Hope, in the above video, was there for the event.

