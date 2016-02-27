Elton John, Gaga give surprise concert day before Oscars - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elton John, Gaga give surprise concert day before Oscars

Posted: Updated:
Lady Gaga, left, and Elton John perform on the Sunset Strip for an event co-presented by AOL BUILD and BBVA Compass on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. Lady Gaga, left, and Elton John perform on the Sunset Strip for an event co-presented by AOL BUILD and BBVA Compass on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Elton John is indelibly connected with the Academy Awards for his long-running Oscar-night party.

But on Saturday, he created a new connection with a surprise concert in West Hollywood featuring Oscar nominee Lady Gaga, who is set to perform during Sunday's Oscar show.

The singer shut down several blocks of the Sunset Strip for the hour-long show.

The two singers performed John's 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" together, with Elton John dedicating the concert to the city of West Hollywood for its support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Lady Gaga's "Till It Happens to You" is nominated for best original song.


 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:55 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:55:10 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:29:45 GMT
    (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.