Elton John, Gaga give surprise concert day before Oscars

Lady Gaga, left, and Elton John perform on the Sunset Strip for an event co-presented by AOL BUILD and BBVA Compass on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Elton John is indelibly connected with the Academy Awards for his long-running Oscar-night party.

But on Saturday, he created a new connection with a surprise concert in West Hollywood featuring Oscar nominee Lady Gaga, who is set to perform during Sunday's Oscar show.

The singer shut down several blocks of the Sunset Strip for the hour-long show.

The two singers performed John's 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" together, with Elton John dedicating the concert to the city of West Hollywood for its support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Lady Gaga's "Till It Happens to You" is nominated for best original song.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.