Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in I-5 street race crash near LA

COMMERCE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and at least four others injured late Friday night after authorities say a street race on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County led to a fiery crash involving up to eight vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol reports the crash happened in Commerce at about midnight.

According to authorities, the drivers of two Dodge vehicles were racing when one of the cars tried to get around a slower vehicle on the highway. The driver slammed on the brakes and hit a UPS truck.

The UPS big rig crashed through the center divider, hitting a Nissan Sentra.

Officials report the UPS driver and two occupants in the Nissan were killed.

One of the street racers has been taken into custody while the other is at large.





UPDATE: Caltrans reports SB I-5 will reopen before midnight. NB lanes not until early Sunday morning. @KNX1070 for traffic updates. — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 28, 2016