Duncan leads Boise St to 66-63 upset of San Diego St

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Duncan hit two 3-pointers in the final minute and Boise State overcame a nine-point deficit in the final 1:40 to stun Mountain West Conference champion San Diego State 66-63 on Saturday.

The Aztecs (21-8, 14-2) seemed in control when Trey Kell made the first of two free throws with 1:40 left for a 63-54 lead. He missed the second and SDSU didn't score again.

Mikey Thompson made two free throw before Duncan, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound Australian, made a 3-pointer to pull the Broncos (19-10, 10-6) to 63-59 with 46.2 seconds left. Paris Austin made two three throws and Duncan made another 3-pointer with 22.2 seconds left.

Winston Shepard, Jeremey Hemsley and Kell each missed two free throws for SDSU. Kell turned the ball over with 2.4 seconds left and Anthony Drmic made two free throws.


 

