Rev. Al Sharpton delivers fiery keynote in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (AP/CBS 8) Speaking in front of a packed audience Saturday night in Rolando, the Rev. Al Sharpton took on everything and everyone from Donald Trump to the minimum wage to waging war on the motion picture industry.

Rev. Sharpton was in San Diego to deliver the keynote address for the kick-off of the San Diego chapter of the National Action Network. Sharpton is the head of the national organization.

He also elaborated on plans to stage a rally on Sunday prior to the Oscars to protest a lack of diversity in Hollywood.

The rally, announced earlier this week, also is intended to support a push for a nationwide TV tune-out of the Academy Awards ceremony.

Critics say the awards show, with its second consecutive year of all-white acting nominees, has come to embody a diversity crisis in the entertainment industry,

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Spike Lee previously announced their intention to not support the show.

Sharpton's demonstration will be held just a few blocks from the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are staged. Other rallies are planned in New York, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia and Michigan.