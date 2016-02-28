Woman crossing downtown freeway killed by taxi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on a freeway transition ramp downtown Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on the connector from southbound interstate 5 to eastbound 94. The CHP says a man driving a taxi struck a woman in her 30's. Witnesses stopped and tried to help her but she died at the scene.

Officers say the victim was a transient who was attempting to cross the roadway.

The driver of the taxi was not injured in the crash.

