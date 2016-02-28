Deadly stabbing could be tied to human smuggling ring

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people in connection with the stabbing death of a 35-year-old woman near a home in Boulevard on the Campo Indian Reservation.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrel Wohlford – age 38, Cindy Ceballos – age 29, Natalie Ceballos – age 34, and Casandra Alto – age 24, on suspicion of murder and all four are being held without bail.

Deputies were initially called out to 36380 Tusil Street at 11:28 a.m. Saturday where they found the body of 35-year-old Christalina Leona Louise Indish with major stab wounds to the upper body.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Deputies determined that Christalina lived alone and when they investigated the residence, they found 17 undocumented people living in the back bedrooms. They were detained and transported to the Campo Border Patrol Station for processing and interviews.

Investigators say that they learned Christalina had been in an intimate relationship with Darrell Wolhford who was also in a relationship with Cindy Ceballos, which led to a series of recent arguments. According to sheriff’s officials, at 11:20 a.m., Christalina was at home with the undocumented people when two vehicles pulled up to her residence. Darrel Wohlford, Cindy Ceballos, Natalie Ceballos and Casandra Alto exited the vehicles and confronted Christalina. She was then stabbed several times in the upper body.

Darrel, Cindy, Natalie and Casandra then fled the area.

When deputies investigated the crime area, they were able to obtain the vehicle descriptions of the suspects and search the area with the assistance of CHP officers, leading to the arrest of Natalie. Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 unit tracked Darrell and Cindy to an abandoned residence in Campo where they were arrested. Shortly after, Casandra was located in Alto and also arrested.

Darrell Wohlford was booked into San Diego Central Jail for murder and is being held without bail. Cindy Ceballos, Natalie Ceballos and Cassandra Alto were booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility for murder and are also being held without bail. The suspects are expected to face a judge for the first time Wednesday, March 2.

Homicide detectives with the sheriff’s department are continuing their investigation and the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's department asks that anyone with information about the death of Christalina call to the Homicide Division at (858) 974-2321.