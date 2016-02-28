Man shot and injured in Lincoln Park drive-by

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left shoulder in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Lincoln Park.



An officer heard gunshots at 2:45 a.m. in the area of 50th Street and Imperial Avenue.



When he drove to the area he was flagged down at the intersection by a 54-year-old man who had been shot in the left shoulder, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



The man told the officer there was a group of men in a dark-colored Toyota-type car who drove by and started shooting. The car then fled in an unknown direction. Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, Heims said.

There was no other immediate details.



Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.