Teen girl escapes would-be kidnapper in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Chula Vista police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.

Joanna Bojorquez said she was walking her neighbor's dog around 3:30 p.m. when the man dragged her into his car Saturday, February 27 in the 600 block of G Street.

Bojorquez said she feels lucky to be alive, after escaping the brazen kidnapping attempt that happened in broad daylight.



"My only instinct was get out of there, you know. Do whatever I can to just leave,” she said.

When Bojorquez was walking her neighbor's dog when a man driving what looked like a newer black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows drove past her.

Bojorquez said he saw her, made a U-turn into a nearby driveway, blocking her path. That's when she claimed he immediately got out, bear hugged her and dragged her into his car.



Bojorquez started to kick and scream and then the dog attacked the man, at which point Bojorquez was able to break free and run home to her mom-who then called 911.

Maricruz Peraza said she's proud of her daughter, but like Bojorquez, she too is scared, because the suspect hasn't been caught.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 25 and 35 years old, with short dark hair, a goatee, between 6’0 and 6’2” tall and 180-190 pounds.



Anyone with information in this case, is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.