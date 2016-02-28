Two people displaced after early morning house fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people were displaced from their National City home Sunday afternoon after a fire ripped through the residence.

The fire happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of east 15th Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke coming out of the structure. They were able to knock down the fire, but they are still trying to determine its cause.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.