Hit and run driver turns fire hydrant into geyser

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A hit and run driver crashed into a fire hydrant Sunday morning in Mission Bay, turning it into a geyser.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Balboa Avenue and Mission Bay Drive. A witness says he was in a nearby store when he heard the crash and ran out to see a vehicle driving over the curb, then taking off.

Police arrived minutes later, but no car was found.