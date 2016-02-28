Hit and run driver turns fire hydrant into geyser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hit and run driver turns fire hydrant into geyser

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A hit and run driver crashed into a fire hydrant Sunday morning in Mission Bay, turning it into a geyser.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Balboa Avenue and Mission Bay Drive. A witness says he was in a nearby store when he heard the crash and ran out to see a vehicle driving over the curb, then taking off.

Police arrived minutes later, but no car was found.

