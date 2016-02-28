Man airlifted from Sunset Cliffs after falling 20 feet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man airlifted from Sunset Cliffs after falling 20 feet

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was airlifted from Sunset Cliffs after he fell 20 feet and broke his ankle Sunday afternoon. 

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. 

The victim was airlifted directly from the scene to UCSD Medical Center. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.