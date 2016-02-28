Non-profit provides low cost spay, neuter surgeries

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pair of local non-profits teamed up Sunday to provide rabbit owners with a low-cost service.

This is the third year the San Diego House Rabbit Society and the Spay Neuter Action Project brought the neuter school to Kearny Mesa.

Organizers say 40 discounted surgeries were performed to help owners save hundreds of dollars and manage the rabbit population.

The non-profits also provided free "Bunny 101" classes to educate owners.