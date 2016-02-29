Jury selection in firefighter stabbing trial

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jury selection will continue Monday at the trial of a man accused of stabbing two San Diego firefighters during a medical-aid call at an East Village trolley station last year.



Ryan Allen Jones, 34, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for an attack on firefighters Ben Vernon and Alex Wallbrett last June 24.



Deputy District Attorney Steven Schott said Vernon and Wallbrett were among several firefighters who responded to a call of a sick and drunk man about 4 p.m. at the trolley station in the 500 block of Park Boulevard.



Schott alleged that Jones refused orders to step away from the scene, then attacked transit officers before stabbing the two firefighters.



The prosecutor alleged that Vernon jumped over a rail to assist the transit officers and was stabbed twice with a 3-inch pocket knife, suffering a punctured lung.

The defendant also allegedly tried to stab Vernon in the head but missed, according to the prosecutor, who alleged that Jones stabbed Wallbrett multiple times.



A fire captain tripped as he pushed the defendant over a concrete bench, prompting Jones to say, "I will kill you all,"' according to the prosecutor.

An emotional Vernon testified during a daylong preliminary hearing last year that Jones was helpful at first, saying the sick and drunk man had been yelling about mixing his medicines before a 911 call was made.

Vernon said he was tending to the drunk man when he saw Jones run into two transit security officers, sending all three over a rail. Vernon said he jumped over the rail when he saw Jones punching one of the officers.



The firefighter said he saw Jones reach into his back pocket and before he knew it, he was stabbed twice.

Transit security officers ended the assault by pulling the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound assailant off the victims and dousing him with pepper spray.

The guards then held Jones until police arrived.

A motive for the attack was unclear, but the defendant was convicted in Oakland of battery on a peace officer, the prosecutor said.

The defendant faces more than 25 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the prosecutor.