Changes to city charter considered for June ballot

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego City Council Monday will consider whether to place seven revisions to the City Charter before voters in the June primary election, part of an effort to clean up the city's primary, but obsolete, governing document.
If eventually passed by voters, six of the items would:
- consolidate sections on budgeting and appropriations and clarify the budgeting process
- update bond authorization procedures to conform to state law
- replace a provision on the way the city levies, assesses and collects property taxes to conform with state law
- clarify the authority to fix salaries of elected officials and employees
- amend and repeal language about audits conducted on offices of elected officials upon their death, resignation and removal
- repeal the City Council's power to establish an office of information and publicity, which has never been exercised.
Public information duties are performed by the mayor's office and a Communications Department.
The seventh item is a catch-all of sorts for financial functions. For the past year or so, several members of the City Council and city staff have met to review the 85-year-old City Charter and recommend changes that would go to the voters.
Many of the revisions have to do with clarifying language, conforming to state law and consolidating scattered topic matters. Bigger-ticket items,
such as powers to remove an elected office-holder, could go on the ballot in November.
