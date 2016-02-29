Fight that left six injured investigated at Lincoln High School

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Efforts for calm are underway this week at Lincoln High School after a fight last week sent five students and a campus police officer to the hospital.

The district's youth advocacy program is at Lincoln High School Monday speaking with students and staff about how to rebuild trust with each other after Friday’s brawl. The schools police officer is on administrative leave and one student is being held in Juvenile Hall after a play fight got out of control.

RELATED: Two students detained, 5 sent to hospitals after Lincoln High School brawl

"They'll first express their initial feelings about Friday. Whether it's anger or frustration, anxiety or maybe fear. The teachers will collect that information and address how we can move forward," said Vernon Moore, Executive Director Youth Advocacy San Diego Unified School District.

Two students were play fighting in the 4700 block of Imperial Avenue during lunch last Friday when it grew to a group of more than 100 students who began fighting each other. A San Diego Unified Police officer suffered a concussion while attempting to break up the fight. Other officers responding to the fight used pepper spray on an undetermined number of students and innocent bystanders while attempting to gain control of the situation.

Paramedics treated students at the scene who had suffered from the effects of the pepper spray, along with a 16-year-old student who was tazed by a campus police officer.

"My kids were not even involved and they got sprayed," said George Lucero. Two of George's sons were affected.

Yolanda Lewis said her daughter was also pepper sprayed. Her daughter plays on the basketball team.

"He just looked at me and basically pepper sprayed me," said Yolanda's daughter, Tiajanee Liggins.

According to Linda Zintz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Unified School District, the students were treated and released a short time later.

Police arrested two students, one for vandalism and one for assault on a police officer.

The superintendent met with the San Diego Police Department and the District Attorney's Office at 10 a.m. Monday. They say they plan to eventually release surveillance video of the fight.

The San Diego Unified School District says an investigation is being conducted by San Diego Police.