Drew Brees supports man's cross-country walk

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former Chargers quarterback Drew Brees is in San Diego Monday to help a local man walk across the United States.

Brees was at Petco Park to help kick off a cross-country walk to benefit the fight against ALS, a disease that affects former Saint’s player Steve Gleason.

ALS is a disease unlike any other where your mind stays sharp, the entire time, but your body shuts around you, in essence you become a prisoner in your own body.

Mark Solz, whose mom died of ALS, is walking across America to raise money for Team Gleason, founded by former Saints player Steve Gleason.

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS five years ago.

"When I heard about mark and the journey he was about to embark on, the fact it was starting here in San Diego, and ending in New York at Yankee Stadium, I was happy to get involved, happy to be here to send him off. I look forward to walking the first few blocks with him just to make sure he gets going in the right direction, because obviously he's got a long way to go," said Brees.

Brees also weighed in on the direction the Chargers are taking in regards to a new stadium.

"I think it would be a shame if the Chargers ever left San Diego," he said.

Brees was drafted by the Chargers in 2001, he said there is no question a new stadium would benefit the team and the city.

"I know San Diego could be one o of those cities to host a Super Bowl every five to six years, and a new stadium would do that," he said.

Brees said the has fond memories of his start in San Diego and hopes the team's legacy continues.

To learn more about the ALS Walk Across America, visit their website.